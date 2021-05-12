Paintings are part of rare genetic disorder at Good Sam Walkway Gallery

“At the same time, I knew I wasn’t helping him if I wasn’t advocating. Thanks to Reggie Bibbs advocacy, I met a man living with NF who was spreading awareness,” she added.

“I asked if I could paint his portrait as a thank you for all of his NF advocacy. One portrait led to another and to another and I finally found a way to raise awareness in a way that made sense to me,” she wrote.

Mindrup, an assistant professor of drawing and painting, holds the Richard L. Deming, M.D., Endowed Chair in Medical Humanities at Creighton University.

She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and continued her studies at the Art Academy of Los Angeles. She received her master of fine arts degree from the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University.

Mindrup’s work has been shown nationally and internationally, including the Queens Museum in Queens, N.Y., Georgia Regents University and Washington University Medical School. Her artwork is held in many private collections, including those of primatologist Jane Goodall and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.