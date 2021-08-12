Painters become partners at Kearney's new Choice Paint & Supply

KEARNEY — In their younger days Jeff Fruhling and Mick Nelson spent summers painting dorm rooms at Kearney State College.

Today, they are partners at Choice Paint & Supply, the locally owned Diamond Vogel paint dealer serving the Kearney, Grand Island and central Nebraska markets.

As partners, Fruhling and Nelson share management responsibilities for their paint business. One covers the morning shift and the other covers afternoons.

Both partners are involved in other businesses, so they must take care not to spread themselves thin.

Nelson owns Bedrock Kitchen & Bath and does construction, while Fruhling manages L&S Industries at 4100 E. 39th St.

Bedrock Kitchen & Bath shares floor space with Choice Paint & Supply at 1508 E. 25th St. L&S Industries manufactures spun component parts for other manufacturers in Kearney and the region.

Fruhling said the path to ownership of the business began about 1 ½ years ago when Diamond Vogel closed its company-owned stores in Kearney and Grand Island. Later the opportunity rose for Nelson and Fruhling to become the Kearney dealers for Diamond Vogel, and they took the leap.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}