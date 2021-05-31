Paint Paradise downtown Kearney lets kids’ imagination guide them

Paint Paradise has collaborated with Ktown Cakery for some of the camps. In those instances, cupcakes, cookies or cakes are used as blank canvases for camp members to decorate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright said summer camps always were part of the plan when Paint Paradise opened four years ago.

Unfortunately, a wrench was thrown into that plan last summer.

“There were no camps because of COVID,” Wright said. “But instead, we had take-home kits of all the same projects. Anybody could do it.”

Not even a pandemic could stop Paint Paradise from encouraging creativity, and many campers are loyal returners.

“This place is the best place to go if you want to calm down,” said 10-year-old Lillie Crum, focusing intently on painting her fox outline. “I came here to calm down and think. I’ve been going here for four years.”

Meanwhile, parents can use the camps as a bonding opportunity.

“(My daughter) is really artsy,” said Amy Helleberg, a parent painting beside her 7-year-old child. “I figured she would love it, and it’s good quality time.”