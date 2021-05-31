Paint Paradise downtown Kearney lets kids’ imagination guide them

KEARNEY — Paint Paradise: Paint Your Own Pottery Studio is helping children brush up on their creativity by offering camps this summer. Young artists kindergarten through sixth grade leave with colorful creations and fun memories.
Ashley Wright, the owner of Paint Paradise, provides the tools that make the magic happen.
“I’m really about letting (the children) do anything,” Wright said. “It’s not a class. It’s really about just giving them the freedom to be creative.”
The eight Paint Paradise camps are categorized by eight themes: tea party, fox, silly sloth, bee sweet, wild west, rock ‘n’ roll, enchanted forest and hey cupcake. Admission is $40 per child, but Wright said the camps include about $75 worth of projects and materials.
Each session includes three activities, which include canvas painting, pottery painting and a glass fusion project. Glass fusion involves decorating glass tiles with colorful chips and fusing them together with heat.
The activities relate directly to the themes.
The tea party camp, for example, paints a tea set for the pottery portion. For canvas painting, the campers are given a canvas with a drawing outlined on it. From there, they have the freedom to choose their colors and let their imagination guide the brush.
Paint Paradise has collaborated with Ktown Cakery for some of the camps. In those instances, cupcakes, cookies or cakes are used as blank canvases for camp members to decorate.
Wright said summer camps always were part of the plan when Paint Paradise opened four years ago.
Unfortunately, a wrench was thrown into that plan last summer.
“There were no camps because of COVID,” Wright said. “But instead, we had take-home kits of all the same projects. Anybody could do it.”
Not even a pandemic could stop Paint Paradise from encouraging creativity, and many campers are loyal returners.
“This place is the best place to go if you want to calm down,” said 10-year-old Lillie Crum, focusing intently on painting her fox outline. “I came here to calm down and think. I’ve been going here for four years.”
Meanwhile, parents can use the camps as a bonding opportunity.
“(My daughter) is really artsy,” said Amy Helleberg, a parent painting beside her 7-year-old child. “I figured she would love it, and it’s good quality time.”
Families and visitors are welcome to visit the store at 2114 Central Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. No reservations are needed.
Upcoming camps include the Silly Sloth Camp at 10 a.m. June 2, the Bee Sweet Camp at 2 p.m. June 2 and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp at 10 a.m. June 23.
People can sign up and learn more by visiting the Paint Paradise Facebook page.
“I just want (campers) to make summer memories when they get older, so they can remember what a great time they had and have amazing pieces to go with them,” Wright said.