Painful Without Paul: Gibbon woman finds kindness to others helps keep fiancee's spirit alive

“All of a sudden, it was such a bright light in a year that’s been so sad and dark. Paul would be so humbled and proud,” Moeller said. “It put the focus back on Paul and who he was. It was about a guy who lived and what he did, not about the guy who died of COVID.”

A crisis and a camera

Paul from Norfolk and Brenda from Shelton met in September 2012 and became engaged on Christmas Eve of 2014.

In 2016, Filsinger faced a midlife crisis. He worked for Affiliated Foods in Norfolk for 27 years, but in 2016, the company was bought out by Associated Wholesale Grocers. Filsinger, at 56, was suddenly unemployed.

Moeller and Filsinger made some hard decisions. He moved to Shelton, where Moeller lived. Shelton was a good halfway point between Norfolk, where he had family; and Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island, where Moeller planned to work, and Lincoln, where his sons lived. (He also has a daughter in Colorado.)

Then came a new career. Filsinger had dabbled in photography as a hobby and a side business. As a child, he had saved his allowance to purchase and develop film. Starting a photography business seemed desirable, yet daunting. He had lost his vision in his right eye in high school, but it never interfered with his photography.