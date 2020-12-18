Paige Kristensen grew up at UNK, and she’ll ‘never really leave’

The list goes on and on.

“What Paige has done is what we hope every student would do, and that’s take advantage of all the opportunities we have here,” Chancellor Kristensen said. “That’s a very strong aspect of UNK. You’re not just a number in a big crowd where you might do one of those things. You have the chance to do it all, and that’s very rich.”

His daughter certainly agrees. She’s not nervous at all as she prepares to apply for Master of Business Administration programs at UNK and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“I feel completely prepared,” Paige said. “Whatever grad school is going to look like, whatever my first job is going to look like, I’ve probably done it before in some capacity at UNK.”

Bittersweet moment

When Paige walks across the stage to receive her diploma from her father, don’t expect them to get all mushy.

“That probably isn’t either of our styles,” Chancellor Kristensen said.

But you can bet he’ll be beaming with pride.

“It will be a big day for me,” he said. “It will be a day that I’ll remember for a long, long time.”