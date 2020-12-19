Pageant during a Pandemic: Kearney's First United Methodist Church holds virtual children's Christmas program

KEARNEY — At a time when many things have gone virtual, Sunday school children at Kearney’s First United Methodist Church have taken their Christmas pageant online, too.
In October, when COVID-19 cases were at a high organizers of the annual children’s pageant turned to online sources to find an alternative to their program.
“We knew that kids standing up on a stage and acting next to each other was not going to happen,” said Jaci Pohl, one of the organizers.
The group borrowed the virtual idea they had seen on YouTube. Pohl wrote the story, Jeanine Spangler, children’s ministries coordinator, lined up the actors and Anne Reinhiller, multimedia director, recorded and edited the video to create the church’s first virtual Christmas program, “A Pageant Made for a Pandemic.”
Several children narrated their version, or read scripture, of the birth of Jesus. The nearly 16-minute video takes a nontraditional, sometimes comical, approach complete with shepherds sitting on a couch talking about gifts to take the baby, and talk of one day baby Jesus playing for the Lopers.
Scenes were recorded throughout the church, fellowship hall and classrooms. Janine Spangler, children’s ministry director, said the online pageant was less work for the children compared with traditional children’s Christmas programs. With COVID-19, each family scheduled their child for a block of time where children recorded their part.
Organizers worked hours each Sunday figuring out how the pageant would work, and what questions to ask the children. A few adults also acted in the production.
“It was worth it,” Spangler said. “As soon as we announced we wanted to do something they were so excited to be able to have an opportunity to do it. They love the Christmas program.”
In some scenes the actors are wearing masks in an effort to follow CDC guidelines. In scenes where masks aren’t worn, Spangler said it was for a short amount of time and actors are from the same household. In between scenes, organizers would sanitize the common areas being used.
Emma Jahn sang a solo of “Hallelujah” during the pageant. The pageant ended with a live Nativity in the church sanctuary, socially distanced 6 feet apart, with a 2-year-old boy portraying Jesus in the manger.
Pohl, Spangler and Reinhiller each said the congregations loved the production.
“People were just so excited about it. Some said we should do it this way every year,” Pohl said.
Although this year’s pageant was a success, organizers hope it will return to a live production in the sanctuary next year.
“The live children’s Christmas program, you just can’t take away from that. The atmosphere is just something,” Spangler said. “I’m just so happy it turned out well.”
