Pageant during a Pandemic: Kearney's First United Methodist Church holds virtual children's Christmas program

Organizers worked hours each Sunday figuring out how the pageant would work, and what questions to ask the children. A few adults also acted in the production.

“It was worth it,” Spangler said. “As soon as we announced we wanted to do something they were so excited to be able to have an opportunity to do it. They love the Christmas program.”

In some scenes the actors are wearing masks in an effort to follow CDC guidelines. In scenes where masks aren’t worn, Spangler said it was for a short amount of time and actors are from the same household. In between scenes, organizers would sanitize the common areas being used.

Emma Jahn sang a solo of “Hallelujah” during the pageant. The pageant ended with a live Nativity in the church sanctuary, socially distanced 6 feet apart, with a 2-year-old boy portraying Jesus in the manger.

Pohl, Spangler and Reinhiller each said the congregations loved the production.

“People were just so excited about it. Some said we should do it this way every year,” Pohl said.

Although this year’s pageant was a success, organizers hope it will return to a live production in the sanctuary next year.