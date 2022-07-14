Paddlers to tell about kayaking on Kearney's Whitewater Park

KEARNEY — Representatives of the Kearney Whitewater Park will tell about their organization and the sport of paddling during a presentation at Kearney Public Library.

The presentation by the Kearney Whitewater Association will be 7 p.m. Monday. Board members will talk about kayaking, the whitewater park, and the Kearney Water Trail.

The library is at 2020 First Ave. Library hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org.