Oxford man wanted, 14th to be charged in connection to Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Oxford man in connection to a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court records, Kasey Miller, 22, of Oxford is charged in Furnas County Court with first-degree sexual assault. The charge is a felony.

The warrant was issued Thursday. Miller had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.

Kasey Miller allegedly subjected the victim to sexual penetration when the alleged victim was at least 12 but less than 16 years of age between August 2019 and September 2019. He faces a maximum of 50 years in prison and a minimum of two years imprisonment.

Miller is the 14th man charged in the ongoing sex trafficking case in Furnas County.