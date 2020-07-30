BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man is facing additional charges in an ongoing sex trafficking case in Furnas County.
According to court records, William Quinn, 56, of Oxford has been charged with the following felonies in Furnas County District Court:
- three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child between June 1, 2019, and Jan. 17;
- first-degree sexual assault;
- child abuse;
- first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person;
- two counts of sex trafficking of a minor between June 1 and Oct. 1, 2019;
- three counts of manufacturing sexually explicit conduct between June 1 and Sept. 17, 2019;
- two counts of possession of sexually explicit conduct between Sept. 5 and Sept. 17, 2019;
- two counts of enticement by electronic device between Aug. 28 and Sept. 21, 2019.
Quinn was first charged in January with first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault, child abuse and sex trafficking of a minor. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges. Quinn is scheduled to appear Aug. 10 in Furnas County District Court.
Earlier this month, Justin Brooks, 30, and Paul D. Brooks, 61, both of Arapahoe, were the ninth and 10th men to be arrested in connection with the ongoing sex trafficking case with the same alleged victim in Furnas County.
Justin Brooks is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both charges are felonies.
Paul D. Brooks is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child in Furnas County. The charge is a felony. Both men are free on bond.
In May, Robert Mustin, 46, of Oxford was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Mustin is free on bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Furnas County District Court.
In March, Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook; Jacob Kramer, 22, of Oxford; Terry L. Smith Jr., 38, hometown not listed; and Bucky Weaver, 40, of Axtell were charged in the case.
Baumbach, Kramer, Smith and Weaver are free on bond.
Baumbach is charged with manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, on Jan. 1. Baumbach pleaded not guilty to both charges at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court. The case is set for a 12-person jury trial on Sept. 22.
Kramer is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between ages 12 and 16 on July 1, 2019. The charges are both felonies. Kramer pleaded not guilty to both charges in Furnas County District Court. He is scheduled to appear for a status hearing Sept. 10.
Smith is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 1, and sex trafficking a minor in August and September. The charges are both felonies. Smith pleaded not guilty to both charges at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court. The case is set for a pretrial conference on Nov. 19.
Weaver is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault on July 1, 2019. Weaver pleaded not guilty to the charge at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.
In February, Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. Kramer pleaded not guilty to all three charges at an arraignment hearing July 8 in district court. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Furnas County District Court.
Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha also was charged in February with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts and is free on bond. A status hearing is set for Sept. 10.
Anyone with information about this sex trafficking case is asked to call the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.