Oxford man identified as victim in rural Furnas County fire Monday

OXFORD - An 18-year-old Oxford man died in a structure fire Monday in rural Furnas County.

According to a press release from the Furnas County Attorney’s Office, Alan Jerry Weatherwax, 18, of Oxford was found dead by firefighters following a structure fire. The fire was reported at 10:31 a.m. Monday near roads 715 and 435 in eastern Furnas County.

Oxford Fire and Rescue, Stamford Fire and Rescue, Furnas County Sheriff and Furnas County Emergency Management responded to the fire, which was contained in a farm shop building.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal and Furnas County Attorney also responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.