Oxford man gets probation in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
According to court documents, Virgil Eman, 61, was sentenced to six months probation for failing to report suspected abuse. He also must complete 25 hours of community service.
Eman pleaded no contest to the charge, and it was amended from negligent child abuse to failure to report suspected abuse. The incident occurred between June and July 2019.
There are 18 total men who have been charged in connection to the Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.