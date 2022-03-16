Oxford driver dies from medical condition while driving Saturday near Atlanta

ATLANTA — An Oxford man died from a heart attack while driving Saturday on Highway 6 and 34 east of Atlanta.
Kenneth Duran, 63, of Oxford suffered a heart attack while he was driving Saturday, said Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry. Duran was traveling at a low speed, and his car rolled into the ditch. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident, and there was little damage to Duran’s car.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Holdrege Rescue Unit were called to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. An autopsy was performed, and it was ruled a natural death, Henry said.