 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Oxford driver dies from medical condition while driving Saturday near Atlanta

  • 0

ATLANTA — An Oxford man died from a heart attack while driving Saturday on Highway 6 and 34 east of Atlanta.

Kenneth Duran, 63, of Oxford suffered a heart attack while he was driving Saturday, said Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry. Duran was traveling at a low speed, and his car rolled into the ditch. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident, and there was little damage to Duran’s car.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Holdrege Rescue Unit were called to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. An autopsy was performed, and it was ruled a natural death, Henry said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Russian court fines TV protester amid outcry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News