Oxford called to one, then three more fires Monday

OXFORD — Oxford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Bill Grossnicklaus was first called to a fire at 11 a.m. Monday. He wasn’t able to call it a day until 11 p.m.

Grossnicklaus and his crew spent most of the day Monday fighting four separate grass fires in south-central Nebraska. Despite the recent snowfall, extremely dry conditions and wind made it difficult to quell the blazes.

“The high winds, not only did it push the fire but it made the visibility really hard with all the dust in the air. Dust is almost as bad as the smoke,” Grossnicklaus said.

Oxford was paged to provide mutual aid at approximately 11 a.m. to a fire east of Alma. As they were driving to the Alma fire, they spotted a fire in their own district between the communities of Orleans and Oxford. It took them about 45 minutes to get the two-acre fire under control before they were able to assist in Alma.

By the time they reached Alma, the fire had been dampened, and Oxford assisted with mopping up.

“It was a big fire; we were just late to the game,” Grossnicklaus said.

The Oxford firefighters had returned home and were putting their trucks away when they were called out once again. At about 2 p.m. they were paged to a fire near Roads 436 and 728 in Gosper County.

Seven departments, including Oxford, Stamford, Orleans, Elwood, Edison, Arapahoe and Holbrook, were called to the fire. Phelps County, Gosper County and Furnas County emergency managers were on the scene, and Nutrien Ag Solutions provided water. After about four hours and 40-50 acres burned, Oxford was able to send two of their trucks home when they were called to the next fire at 719 and E Road in Harlan County.

“It was rekindled from a fire we had Saturday. In total it probably burned 40 acres between the two fires. It just extended another four acres yesterday,” Grossnicklaus said.

Grossnicklaus urges people to be “ultra cautious” during this time.

“With their smokers and grills, make sure they are put out and not left unattended. Don’t use any fire pits. ... Be careful of welding. Be super careful of driving vehicles on grass right now,” Grossnicklaus advised.

Grossnicklaus compares this year to 2012, another very dry year that had one of the biggest fire seasons in state history.

“I talked with other fire chiefs, (and) we are sitting in the same boat,” Grossnicklaus said. “We just ask everybody to be cautious for us and keep their eyes out for us. If you see any smoke, don’t assume it’s already been turned in.”