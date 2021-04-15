Overton selected for Communities for Kids Initiative

— use informed decision-making to determine strategies for meeting the priority needs identified by the community and creating a business plan if needed.

— connect communities with experts and research, best practices, implementation, quality measurements, financing, use of government/public resources, and design, etc.

— explore and assist communities with applying for all available sources of funding (private/public grants, public funding programs such as childcare subsidy, no- or low-interest loans, etc.).

“Communities for Kids is excited to work closely with the Overton community partners using a collective impact approach to address their quality early care and educational needs. With this approach community partners will lead the way by determining their own needs and strengths while Communities for Kids provides support and technical assistance along the way,” said Shonna Werth, associate vice president of Early Childhood Programs at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation invests in children from birth to young adulthood with initiatives that are focused on preventing negative life outcomes. Nebraska Children does this by building strong communities that support families so their children can grow up to be thriving, productive adults. By working with community partners to understand the risks facing children at every stage of their development, Nebraska Children can identify the most effective avenues to create positive change and help Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens reach their full potential. To learn more about Nebraska Children’s work, visit NebraskaChildren.org.