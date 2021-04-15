Overton selected for Communities for Kids Initiative

OVERTON — The community of Overton recently was selected to be part of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Communities for Kids, a statewide initiative that supports young children, families and those providing their care.
The Communities for Kids initiative is a multi-year planning and implementation initiative that was created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early childhood care and education programs. These shortages affect children’s optimal development and also pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive.
Orientation was held March 30 and included parents, school administration, a preschool teacher, a college student taking Early Childhood Education classes, past child care business owners/early childhood educators, current child care business owners/early childhood educators, retired vet, representatives of the Overton Community Foundation, grandparents, property owner with ties to Overton and a business owner.
Next steps will include a plan, target dates, resources needed and funding sources. The Core Team will draft a budget and budget justification.
In support of the participating communities, Communities for Kids will provide assistance and expertise to:
— engage stakeholders in identifying the strengths and gaps of the current early care and education resources in the community.
— use informed decision-making to determine strategies for meeting the priority needs identified by the community and creating a business plan if needed.
— connect communities with experts and research, best practices, implementation, quality measurements, financing, use of government/public resources, and design, etc.
— explore and assist communities with applying for all available sources of funding (private/public grants, public funding programs such as childcare subsidy, no- or low-interest loans, etc.).
“Communities for Kids is excited to work closely with the Overton community partners using a collective impact approach to address their quality early care and educational needs. With this approach community partners will lead the way by determining their own needs and strengths while Communities for Kids provides support and technical assistance along the way,” said Shonna Werth, associate vice president of Early Childhood Programs at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation invests in children from birth to young adulthood with initiatives that are focused on preventing negative life outcomes. Nebraska Children does this by building strong communities that support families so their children can grow up to be thriving, productive adults. By working with community partners to understand the risks facing children at every stage of their development, Nebraska Children can identify the most effective avenues to create positive change and help Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens reach their full potential. To learn more about Nebraska Children’s work, visit NebraskaChildren.org.