Overton’s Walahoski a Beef Ambassador Contest winner
FREMONT — Spencer Walahoski of Overton finished in second place in the Senior Division of the Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest.

The Nebraska Beef Ambassador contest was June 9 in Fremont. Contestants prepared an issues response and competed in a media interview. The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest provides an opportunity for youths to become spokesperson and future leaders in the beef industry.

Contestants participated in a beef advocacy workshop, which focused on using advocacy to share their personal story. In mock interviews, the contestants learned how to engage in a successful media interview.

