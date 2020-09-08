 Skip to main content
Overton man dies in one-vehicle crash
Overton man dies in one-vehicle crash

OVERTON — A rural Overton man died Sunday night after his vehicle rolled into a ravine.

At 10:55 a.m. on Monday the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a one-vehicle accident on Road 448, between Road 755 and Road 756, northeast of Overton. Thomas J. Brennan Jr., 72, was driving a 1997 Ford F-250 when between 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday he is believe to have lost control on lose gravel on the road, entered the ditch and rolled into a ravine, said Sheriff Ken Moody.

Several hours later Brennan was found dead at the scene. He was unrestrained at the time of the crash, Moody said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office the Overton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

