 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overton man accused of attempted murder in baseball bat attack
0 Comments
breaking top story

Overton man accused of attempted murder in baseball bat attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OVERTON — An Overton man is being held at the Dawson County Jail on a $50,000 bond after allegedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat.

Hugo Estrada Jr., 29, of Overton is charged in Dawson County Court with felony attempted second-degree murder of the woman and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Saturday’s incident. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set his bail at 10% of $500,000, or $50,000.

Court records outline the case against Estrada:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Around 5:24 p.m. Saturday Dawson County Sheriff deputies were called to the Flatwater Food and Automotive convenience store in Overton where a woman had a head injury. The woman told deputies the man hit her in the head with a baseball bat at an Overton residence, one block from the store.

The woman was transported to a Kearney hospital.

Witnesses told deputies the woman had been hit in the head with the baseball bat “a few times.”

Estrada was contacted and arrested. Deputies obtained a search warrant for his house where they found signs of a struggle. A damaged baseball bat and blood evidence also were recovered, records indicate.

Estrada is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Hugo Estrada Jr.

Hugo Estrada Jr.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Neighboring buildings worry about safety after Fla. condo collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News