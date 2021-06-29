Overton man accused of attempted murder in baseball bat attack

OVERTON — An Overton man is being held at the Dawson County Jail on a $50,000 bond after allegedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat.

Hugo Estrada Jr., 29, of Overton is charged in Dawson County Court with felony attempted second-degree murder of the woman and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in Saturday’s incident. Judge Jeffrey Wightman set his bail at 10% of $500,000, or $50,000.

Court records outline the case against Estrada:

Around 5:24 p.m. Saturday Dawson County Sheriff deputies were called to the Flatwater Food and Automotive convenience store in Overton where a woman had a head injury. The woman told deputies the man hit her in the head with a baseball bat at an Overton residence, one block from the store.

The woman was transported to a Kearney hospital.

Witnesses told deputies the woman had been hit in the head with the baseball bat “a few times.”

Estrada was contacted and arrested. Deputies obtained a search warrant for his house where they found signs of a struggle. A damaged baseball bat and blood evidence also were recovered, records indicate.

Estrada is scheduled to appear in court in July.