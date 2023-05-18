OVERTON — The Overton High School Alumni Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. May 28 at Overton High School.
Classes being honored are those with years ending in the numeral 3.
Tickets are $25 each. To reserve a seat, call 308-987-2280 or 308-987-2205.
OVERTON — The Overton High School Alumni Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. May 28 at Overton High School.
Classes being honored are those with years ending in the numeral 3.
Tickets are $25 each. To reserve a seat, call 308-987-2280 or 308-987-2205.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.