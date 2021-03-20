Overnight effort creates fresh-baked flavor at Daylight Donuts

KEARNEY — Fresh baked overnight, Daylight Donuts has provided its signature doughnut recipe to the Kearney community for more than 30 years.

Lori Randolph has owned the shop since 2011. In her nearly 10 years at the helm she has learned a lot about running a small business and the unique support the Kearney area provides.

“We do have a very faithful following,” she said. “Daylight has been a staple in the community. A lot of our regulars have been coming to the store for 30 years.”

Serving the community doesn’t come without a little hard work. Daylight Donuts’ baking team — a lead baker, a froster and a fryer — work overnight to be sure the goods are ready for the early morning crowd. The team, including Randolph, gets to the shop at 2315 Second Ave., about 8:30 p.m. and makes doughnuts until 4:30 a.m. or 5 a.m.

The lead baker, Clark Dissmeyer, who Randolph describes as the “heart and soul” of the shop, has been making Daylight Donut’s fresh doughnuts for more than 12 years. When the doughnuts are done, much of Randolph’s family pitches in to run the front counter, including the late-night crowds.