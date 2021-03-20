Overnight effort creates fresh-baked flavor at Daylight Donuts

KEARNEY — Fresh baked overnight, Daylight Donuts has provided its signature doughnut recipe to the Kearney community for more than 30 years.
Lori Randolph has owned the shop since 2011. In her nearly 10 years at the helm she has learned a lot about running a small business and the unique support the Kearney area provides.
“We do have a very faithful following,” she said. “Daylight has been a staple in the community. A lot of our regulars have been coming to the store for 30 years.”
Serving the community doesn’t come without a little hard work. Daylight Donuts’ baking team — a lead baker, a froster and a fryer — work overnight to be sure the goods are ready for the early morning crowd. The team, including Randolph, gets to the shop at 2315 Second Ave., about 8:30 p.m. and makes doughnuts until 4:30 a.m. or 5 a.m.
The lead baker, Clark Dissmeyer, who Randolph describes as the “heart and soul” of the shop, has been making Daylight Donut’s fresh doughnuts for more than 12 years. When the doughnuts are done, much of Randolph’s family pitches in to run the front counter, including the late-night crowds.
Prior to COVID-19, Daylight Donut opened at 1:30 a.m. serving people leaving the bars in downtown Kearney, as well as college and high school students for a late-night snack. While they hope to get back to that routine, the pandemic has slowed business some.
For now, Daylight Donut has changed its opening time to 3 a.m., and closes at noon each day.
“It was scary,” Randolph said of the pandemic. “As people have learned more, though, it’s gotten better.”
All the staff at Daylight Donut wear masks. They also have a drive-through, which has helped maintain business, and they deliver to gas stations in the area as far west as Elm Creek and east to Gibbon.
While the shop still isn’t back to the capacity they’d seen before the pandemic, they hope to get back to that level soon, which includes baking and decorating cakes and cupcakes.
How it started
Randolph’s interest in baking began with cakes. When she first bought Daylight Donut it included a cake business.
“Some of the fondest memories I have are baking with my grandma,” Randolph said. “She was constantly baking, and when I got older and started a family, that’s what I did, too.”
While she never planned to own a doughnut shop, she was intrigued when an acquaintance told her the previous owner was retiring. The rest, as she says, “was history.”
Throughout the pandemic, Daylight Donut has taken a break from cakes to focus solely on doughnuts.
The process
All doughnuts at Daylight Donut are made fresh daily.
“It’s kind of a dying breed because of the labor intensity,” Randolph said. “We can’t just go in the back and make more. It takes six hours to make fresh doughnuts every night.”
The doughnuts start from a flour mixture sold by the Daylight Donut franchise in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The business isn’t a franchise in the typical sense. The partnership is largely in the flour, Randolph said. As long as each locally owned Daylight Donut shop purchases the pre-mixed flour as the base for their doughnuts, they are free to operate as a family-owned business with no other fees or commitments, just the proprietary flour mix used to bake each batch fresh.
All the flavors and rolls start with the flour mixture. Randolph and her team decide the doughnut menu each week based on the previous week’s sales.
Doughnut holes seem to be popular with the younger crowd but glazed and chocolate glazed are the shop’s best-sellers. Although a trend in the doughnut industry is to use frozen dough, set out to thaw each morning, Randolph believes Daylight Donut stands out among other shops, and grocery store bakeries because of their fresh product.
“The taste,” she says, “speaks for itself.”