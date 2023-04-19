OVERTON — Maddie Paitz remembers attending Kindergarten Days at CHI Health Good Samaritan when she was a youngster in Pleasanton.

Now, Maddie gets to experience the event as a teacher with her students. Maddie has been a kindergarten teacher at Overton Public Schools for two years. The event was extra special this year for Maddie and her class when they received the most votes in a Facebook contest and were rewarded with a pizza party Monday delivered by a Good Sam ambulance.

“They have been so excited,” Maddie said about her class as they stood on the school’s front lawn awaiting the ambulance’s arrival. Each student drew a picture to present to the paramedics to thank them for their service. The group squealed with excitement as the ambulance drove toward the school with lights flashing and a quick blast of the siren.

Kindergarten Days was created in partnership with local schools to give kindergarten students a close-up experience in the hospital with explanations, demonstrations and a chance to ask lots of questions. Good Sam has been hosting the event for 50 years.

This week, over 600 kindergarten students from Kearney and surrounding communities will take a field trip to Good Sam. During their hour-long visit, the classes watch a video featuring children who have various reasons to be in the hospital.

They are able to stop in a hospital room to test drive all of its features such as call lights and the adjustable bed, see how X-ray images are taken and viewed, take a tour of the Emergency Department and end with a walk-through of an ambulance.

“When the buses pull up out front, everyone knows we’re in for a treat,” said Anissa Paitz, PR strategist at Good Samaritan and Kindergarten Days coordinator. “The kids bring high energy and so much fun to the short time they’re with us. We all get excited for this field trip.”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kindergarten Days, Good Sam organized a Facebook contest for the kindergarten classes. Overton won with 152 votes.

“We have such a great community and community members who support us,” said Maddie.

Along with the pizza party, Maddie’s class will visit Good Sam this week for the field trip. Throughout the school year, Maddie has talked to her students about community helpers as part of their social studies curriculum. Some of the students have parents who work in health care, and the class has a positive outlook about visiting a hospital, Maddie said.

“They are not afraid at all,” she added. “They are excited to visit (Good Sam).”

Making children more comfortable visiting the hospital is one of the goals of Kindergarten Days.

“We keep the tour moving pretty quickly to keep everyone engaged, and we hope it makes their next trip back to the hospital a lot less scary,” Anissa said. “Everyone feels better when they know what to expect, and this is just one way we can help our community kiddos be comfortable. And who knows? Maybe they liked the hospital so much, they’ll come back and work here someday.”

