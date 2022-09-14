Over 60 traffic stops made in Phelps County during 'Drive Sober' campaign

HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has completed increased alcohol enforcement activity during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 5.

The $2,600.00 mini-grant contract for Phelps County deputies’ overtime enforcement was awarded by the Highway Safety division of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The deputies had 64 traffic stops during the grant period. One arrest was made for driving under the influence of alcohol, 11 citations were issued for speeding, two citations were issued for permit violations and two citations were issued for vehicle registration violations.

During the grant period, a one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries occurred. The accident is still under investigation.

Selective overtime enforcement activity’s main objective is to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes related to impaired driving. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is evaluating the success of the grant period and will continue to encourage safe driving habits.

Plan for a designated driver if your events away from home involve drinking alcohol.