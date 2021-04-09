 Skip to main content
Over 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Two Rivers district; new cases continue
Over 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Two Rivers district; new cases continue

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area over the past two days.

Newly confirmed cases for Wednesday included nine in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County, and one each in Harlan and Phelps counties. Thursday’s new cases included nine in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County.

Two Rivers has now had 10,395 new cases of COVID, and 118 deaths, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID-19 patients Thursday. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.

Vaccinations continue in Two Rivers, with 52,752 doses given as of Thursday evening. So far, 21,740, or 28.6 percent of the seven-county population over age 16, has been fully vaccinated, including 72.5 percent of people over age 65.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 391 new cases of COVID Thursday, and 12 more deaths, for a total of 2,219 deaths since the pandemic began. The state has tallied 213,574 cases since March 20, 2020, while 801,539 people have tested negative.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations continue to rise. Friday morning’s total was 168, seven more than in the previous 24 hours.

Statewide, 408,404 of the state’s 1.48 million people over age 16 have been fully vaccinated, or 27.5 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Free vaccines are now available in the Two Rivers region for anyone over age 16. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Breaking News