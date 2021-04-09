Over 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Two Rivers district; new cases continue

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area over the past two days.

Newly confirmed cases for Wednesday included nine in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County, and one each in Harlan and Phelps counties. Thursday’s new cases included nine in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County.

Two Rivers has now had 10,395 new cases of COVID, and 118 deaths, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID-19 patients Thursday. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.

Vaccinations continue in Two Rivers, with 52,752 doses given as of Thursday evening. So far, 21,740, or 28.6 percent of the seven-county population over age 16, has been fully vaccinated, including 72.5 percent of people over age 65.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 391 new cases of COVID Thursday, and 12 more deaths, for a total of 2,219 deaths since the pandemic began. The state has tallied 213,574 cases since March 20, 2020, while 801,539 people have tested negative.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations continue to rise. Friday morning’s total was 168, seven more than in the previous 24 hours.