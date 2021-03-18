Over 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Two Rivers

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This included six cases in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one each in Dawson and Kearney counties.

On Wednesday, Two Rivers reported seven new cases confirmed Tuesday: four in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Dawson County,

Two Rivers has had 10,178 cases of COVID-19 since last March 20. Of those patients, 9,724 are no longer showing symptoms. Outcomes of the other cases have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.

There have been 117 deaths.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID patient Thursday morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had three.

Two Rivers has administered 36,387 doses of COVID vaccines in its seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.) As of Thursday morning, 14,055 people are now fully vaccinated, including 52.20 percent of people over age 65, and 18.5 percent of people eligible for vaccines, while 4,512 are partially vaccinated.

For further details, see trphd.org.