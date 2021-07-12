Outside money to ease the sting of Kearney's $127.6M budget

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney will be spending a lot of money next year — about $127.6 million — but a large share of that money isn’t coming from local taxes.
Instead, it’s coming from federal pandemic recovery funds and donations from tennis lovers. Fees for services such as water and sewer also will be picking up a substantial share of the bill.
As a result of all of that outside money and fee revenue pouring in, Kearney’s municipal levy will remain steady at 14.887 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for fiscal 2022. That means the owner of a house assessed at $200,000 could be paying a city property tax of $298, unless the assessed valuation of the house increases. If the valuation increases by 5%, the city property tax would go up by about $14 to $312.
Here are some of the key numbers from the city’s proposed budget for 2022, according to Finance Director Wendell Wessels:
- Overall budget is $127,642,000, compared to $99,542,000 for 2021.
- Tax asking is $4,520,000, compared to $4,346,000 for 2021.
- Projected sales tax revenue is $15,184,000, compared to $14,849,000 for 2021.
- The city’s current tax base (overall property valuation) is $2.9 billion.
Personnel costs, including salary and benefits, make up about 23% of the overall budget. Salaries and benefits will cost about $30 million in 2022, compared to $27.3 million in 2021. The increase to $30 million is based on a 4% pay plan increase and the addition of several new positions. They are: recreation leader for new indoor tennis facility, two part-time recreation monitors, facilities maintenance employee for parks, equipment operator for sanitation department, utilities maintenance employee for water department and two police officers.
Another factor in personnel costs: The city will have 27 two-week pay periods instead of the usual 26 pay periods. Adding the 27th pay period boosts costs by about $1 million.
“The budget is going up quite a bit, but $22.5 million of that is related to capital items,” Wessels said, referring to fee- or outside-funded projects for 2022.
They include:
- Utility fees: Wastewater plant upgrades and new water tower;
- American Rescue Plan: sanitary sewer on Talmadge Street;
- CARES Act: Airport terminal expansion;
- Grant and donations: Tennis facility;
- State funds: Overpass structural repairs.
The City Council was presented the budget on July 6 and is scheduled to conduct a hearing in which citizens can comment on the budget on Sept. 13. The budget must be submitted to the state and county by Sept. 20.