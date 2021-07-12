Outside money to ease the sting of Kearney's $127.6M budget

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney will be spending a lot of money next year — about $127.6 million — but a large share of that money isn’t coming from local taxes.

Instead, it’s coming from federal pandemic recovery funds and donations from tennis lovers. Fees for services such as water and sewer also will be picking up a substantial share of the bill.

As a result of all of that outside money and fee revenue pouring in, Kearney’s municipal levy will remain steady at 14.887 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for fiscal 2022. That means the owner of a house assessed at $200,000 could be paying a city property tax of $298, unless the assessed valuation of the house increases. If the valuation increases by 5%, the city property tax would go up by about $14 to $312.

Here are some of the key numbers from the city’s proposed budget for 2022, according to Finance Director Wendell Wessels:

- Overall budget is $127,642,000, compared to $99,542,000 for 2021.

- Tax asking is $4,520,000, compared to $4,346,000 for 2021.

- Projected sales tax revenue is $15,184,000, compared to $14,849,000 for 2021.

- The city’s current tax base (overall property valuation) is $2.9 billion.

