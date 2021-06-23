Outdoor lovers weigh in on improvements at Fort Kearny ​

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission floated a variety of ideas Tuesday and asked a crowd of about 65 people to vote for their favorites as planning for the future of Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and its neighbor, the Fort Kearny Historical Area, is close to bearing fruit.

Jim Swenson, who heads the parks division of Game and Parks, said he was thrilled by the turnout for the planning and feedback session at The Archway. Drawings and photos of potential amenities, developments and activities for the two Fort Kearny areas were hung on the walls so people could cast their votes and leave comments about what they saw.

If they liked an idea, such as more camping options, people pasted a green dot to indicate support. The idea for a shooting range got a couple more red dots than green, indicating supporters were outnumbered, possibly because a shooting range might be noisy for sleepy campers, one bystander remarked.

John Hoggatt, a Kearney banker who serves on the Game and Parks Board of Directors, said he is excited about the potential for Fort Kearny Historical Area and the State Recreation Area to provide the variety of amenities and activities that really attract visitors. Planning for those two Game and Parks assets is ongoing.