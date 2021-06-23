Outdoor lovers weigh in on improvements at Fort Kearny ​

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission floated a variety of ideas Tuesday and asked a crowd of about 65 people to vote for their favorites as planning for the future of Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and its neighbor, the Fort Kearny Historical Area, is close to bearing fruit.
Jim Swenson, who heads the parks division of Game and Parks, said he was thrilled by the turnout for the planning and feedback session at The Archway. Drawings and photos of potential amenities, developments and activities for the two Fort Kearny areas were hung on the walls so people could cast their votes and leave comments about what they saw.
If they liked an idea, such as more camping options, people pasted a green dot to indicate support. The idea for a shooting range got a couple more red dots than green, indicating supporters were outnumbered, possibly because a shooting range might be noisy for sleepy campers, one bystander remarked.
John Hoggatt, a Kearney banker who serves on the Game and Parks Board of Directors, said he is excited about the potential for Fort Kearny Historical Area and the State Recreation Area to provide the variety of amenities and activities that really attract visitors. Planning for those two Game and Parks assets is ongoing.
Hoggatt said the parks are popular, and that includes popularity among local residents.
Fort Kearny SRA southeast of Kearney offers 186 acres dotted with sandpit lakes. Facilities include camping, showers, dump and fill station, modern restrooms, drinking water, picnic tables, grills, picnic shelters, an accessible fishing pier, nature trail, non-power boating and a hike-bike trail.
The Fort Kearny historical area and visitor interpretive center is located 3 miles west of the state recreation area at 1020 V Road.
Originally a safe haven for Overland Trail travelers, Pony Express riders and gold prospectors, Fort Kearny was established in 1848 and now is a state historical park preserved by Nebraska Game and Parks.
Swenson said he is excited about the potential of marrying the historical park with the recreational park. He said visitors might enjoy the blend of activities, as they do at other Game and Parks sites that include historical attractions, such as Fort Atkinson, Ponca and Ogallala.
Swenson said the Kearney area already is loaded with attractions, and there are multiple organizations that promote outdoor lifestyles.
Wildlife and bird lovers, paddlers and hike-bike enthusiasts have been increasing in numbers, and exhibit the kind of local energy successful state parks and historical areas can build upon, Swenson said.
Hannah Jones, Game and Parks’ assistant parks division administrator, said it could be two weeks before votes are tabulated and the many sticky note comments are organized and recorded. She said the dots and sticky notes were employed at a similar meeting two years ago in Kearney when planners sought ideas for Fort Kearny SRA and the historical area.
Swenson said the dot and sticky note consensus-building method can be useful. For example, if any of the ideas posted Tuesday night gained strong support, it might be put on the fast track for rapid implementation.
He said Game and Parks’ plans for the historical area and SRA will be made even more exciting as ideas and plans emerge for the recent acquisition of 57 acres adjoining the south edge of Fort Kearny SRA.
Interest in outdoors activities and camping exploded during the pandemic, so Swenson is looking forward to learning what the people had to say Tuesday about accommodating more camping at the site.