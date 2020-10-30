Outdoor dedication ceremonies to be held for three Habitat houses Sunday

KEARNEY — Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity will dedicate all three homes being built this year in outdoor ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday at 17th Street and Avenue P.
“Attendees are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing during the event,” said Marshall Everitt, Kearney Habitat board chair. “Some seating will be provided but bringing your own lawn chairs is recommended.”
Traditionally, according to a Habitat news release, dedication ceremonies take place in the living room of each new home as it is completed. However, this year, with COVID-19, the ceremonies are being combined and moved outdoors in an abundance of caution.
While it will be possible for small groups (five or fewer in each group) to tour the three homes, the homes are not expected to be fully completed until mid-December.
The three new homeowners and their families include Cinthia Arredondo and her children Damian, Ithaly and Alec; Mary Silvester and son Joseph; and Crystal Abraham and children Triston, Savannah, Cannon, Thunder and Jacqueline.
Everitt will give opening and closing remarks. The Rev. Kris Pfeil of Grace Fellowship will give the invocation and the Rev. Jesse Meduna of New Life Church will give the benediction.
A series of special presentations will be made to the homeowners, including mattresses from Bruce Furniture, home care items from Kearney Women of Today, American flags from the Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, books from Kearney Literacy Council, photo albums of images taken by Kearney Habitat volunteer photographers, two Bibles from Solid Rock and a third Bible gifted to a new homeowner from a friend, crosses from Bonnie Mumm, and a Fudge Box of tools. Additional donations include booties by Yellow Van, programs by Barbara Clark and DJ Service by Complete Music. Cindy Walker will be the dedication photographer.
After presentations, each new homeowner will give a response. One homeowner, Silvester, is currently under quarantine. Arrangements are being made so she can give her remarks using technology.
“With COVID-19, the homes are being built with a lot of work by a lot fewer people,” Everitt said.
In a typical year, building kicks off the last Saturday in March with University of Nebraska at Kearney students and other local volunteers coming together to frame walls in the shelter of the Kearney Habitat warehouse. This year, mid-March, COVID brought closings, many UNK students returned home when classes were moved online, and restrictions were imposed regarding the number of people that could be gathered together.
From March to June, the Kearney Habitat website carried the following notice: “The 2020 building season that was set to begin on March 28, 2020, has been postponed until further notice. We all need to do what is best for our own well-being and what is best for our community by doing our part to slow down the spread of the virus. As new information is available, we will keep you posted on our website, Facebook and email. God bless and stay safe!”
In the meantime, a small group of Kearney Habitat builders under the leadership of Jerry Marlatt, Building Committee chair, formed a nucleus to begin construction. In past years, the builders had met Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This year, the small group has worked almost daily.
It wasn’t until June that the build sites were opened to the first community volunteers — 10 members of New Life Church.
“Throughout, we’ve followed the guidelines,” Everitt said. “We’ve restricted the total work group to no more than 25 people. Everyone wears masks and gloves and works six feet apart. We also minimized sharing tools.” No lunches were served, but mornings continued to feature devotions and coffee at 9 a.m.
In non-COVID years, anyone who wanted to help build on a Saturday morning could do so by showing up at the worksite. This year, walk-ons were not allowed. To maintain a safe number of volunteers on the site, volunteers have to register in advance with Cindy Hayes, Kearney Habitat volunteer coordinator. A waiver is available on the Kearney Habitat website.
The numbers help tell the story. In 2019, 249 different people signed in on the build site; this year, only 126.
“We can still use some volunteers on Saturday mornings, but we don’t want too large of a group,” Marlatt said. “We want everyone to wear a mask while working inside and social distancing on the outside.
“The Building Committee has been amazing,” Marlatt concluded.
