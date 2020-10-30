Outdoor dedication ceremonies to be held for three Habitat houses Sunday

KEARNEY — Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity will dedicate all three homes being built this year in outdoor ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday at 17th Street and Avenue P.

“Attendees are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing during the event,” said Marshall Everitt, Kearney Habitat board chair. “Some seating will be provided but bringing your own lawn chairs is recommended.”

Traditionally, according to a Habitat news release, dedication ceremonies take place in the living room of each new home as it is completed. However, this year, with COVID-19, the ceremonies are being combined and moved outdoors in an abundance of caution.

While it will be possible for small groups (five or fewer in each group) to tour the three homes, the homes are not expected to be fully completed until mid-December.

The three new homeowners and their families include Cinthia Arredondo and her children Damian, Ithaly and Alec; Mary Silvester and son Joseph; and Crystal Abraham and children Triston, Savannah, Cannon, Thunder and Jacqueline.

Everitt will give opening and closing remarks. The Rev. Kris Pfeil of Grace Fellowship will give the invocation and the Rev. Jesse Meduna of New Life Church will give the benediction.