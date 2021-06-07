 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out-of-state volunteers make needed improvements to Anselmo's Victoria Springs
0 Comments
featured top story

Out-of-state volunteers make needed improvements to Anselmo's Victoria Springs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Victoria Springs

Victoria Springs is Nebraska’s oldest state recreation area. Pioneers knew it well for its spa areas and spring waters. Now, the campers can enjoy the historic buildings, cabins, camping and picnic areas.

 Courtesy

ANSELMO — A Year to Volunteer has led humanitarian projects across the nation with the sole purpose of making the world a better place.

For its 15th project, the group set its sights on Victoria Springs State Recreation at Anselmo.

It started with an email to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Victoria Springs

Victoria Springs is Nebraska’s oldest state recreation area. Pioneers knew it well for its spa areas and spring waters. Now, the campers can enjoy the historic buildings, cabins, camping and picnic areas.

“Victoria Springs has been needing some updates and some projects completed for a while, and that comes from not having enough staff,” said Kelbi Abke, the Victoria Springs superintendent. “This huge group is allowing all kinds of projects to get done that the staff itself wouldn’t be able to do so. The extra hands, the extra expertise that they provide is truly tremendous.”

In the past, projects have taken A Year to Volunteer 10-14 days to complete, but this time, they planned for 17 days and rested during the Memorial Day weekend.

Some of their tasks include removing dead trees, weeds and baseball field perimeter fences. They painted the park’s entrance, the inside of the showers and playground equipment.

Victoria Springs

The walking bridge was one of many projects that 28 volunteers worked on at Victoria Springs. To complete such tasks, Phil and Shar Roos, the founders of A Year to Volunteer, market for the skills that are needed. Then, people follow them across the country to volunteer.

The A Year to Volunteer group also replaced roofing, made building repairs, worked on a walking bridge and counted 100 selfie signs.

The selfie signs will be distributed across state parks and are a part of a promotional competition from June 1 to Nov. 30, during which parkgoers can take photos at the designated stations. They can submit the photo and a short story of their experience to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission online to be eligible for prizes, such as a camper from AC Nelsen RV World.

A Year to Volunteer was created by Phil and Shar Roos, who started volunteering in February 2020. Phil retired from a 36-year career in the Navy, and Shar felt unfulfilled working in the insurance and finance industries. The couple enjoyed doing humanitarian projects and left Arizona with the goal of spending 365 days volunteering in all 50 states.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

So far, A Year to Volunteer has completed more than 190 days of work in Florida, Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, Indiana, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Montana, Wyoming and, now, Nebraska.

Victoria Springs

An event will be held 9 a.m.-11 p.m. July 10 at Victoria Springs State Recreation to celebrate the Nebraska Game and Parks 100th anniversary. People who attend can experience children’s games, historical speakers, walking tours, 40 vendors, educational trailers, a vintage baseball game, a band and a laser light show.

“The whole purpose of what we’re trying to do is kind of create a bit of a movement,” Shar said. “We want everyone in the world to give one year of their life to volunteering — it doesn’t have to be all at once. If everybody did that, the world would be such a better place and all of our communities would be in such better shape.”

Phil and Shar get the list of tasks in advance, and market for the skills needed to complete them. They ask for people with plumbing, electric and construction skills, and end up with volunteers from all different ages and backgrounds.

For the Victoria Springs project, there are 28 out-of-state volunteers.

“We had a camper over the weekend, who was talking to some of our volunteers, and they said they’ve been coming here for years,” Shar said. “It’s one of their favorite places. And they said they can already see a huge difference in the work that we’ve done at the park, so that was really wonderful to hear.”

The Nebraska Game and Parks system is 100 years old, and is holding celebratory events this summer, starting Friday and Saturday with the Centennial Birthday Bash at Chadron State Park.

Victoria Springs

Anyone is welcome to join Phil and Shar Roos on their humanitarian projects. Here are some of the Victoria Springs State Recreation volunteers: (kneeling left to right) Cindy Martin (FL) John and Karen Gailey (UT) John Moran (CT) Missy and Dale Hoch (MI); (second row) Phil and Shar Roos (AZ) Gill Martin (FL) Laurie Davidson (NC) Cleo Snuggerud (SD) Pat DeSanto (SD) Wendy Moran (CT) Betsy Gifford (NC) and Kelbi Abke (NE); (back row) Shawna Moore (CO) Dean Flanner (SC) Scott Reber (GA) Gary Snuggerud (SD) Jim DeSanto (SD) and Byron Gifford (NC).

Victoria Springs is the oldest state recreation area, known for its spa areas, spring water, historic buildings, cabins, camping and picnic areas.

The Victoria Springs Signature Event will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 10. The day will feature children’s games, historical speakers, walking tours, 40 vendors, educational trailers, a vintage baseball game, walking tours, a band and a laser light show.

All are welcome to attend and see the progress made by A Year to Volunteer. Those who want to be involved in future projects can email ayeartovolunteer@gmail.com.

“We were really, really lucky to find this place,” Shar said. “They’ve got a great group. Their staff is amazing. Kelby is one of the hardest-working people you’ll ever meet, and everybody here is so nice. We really enjoyed our time here so far.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' is retiring

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News