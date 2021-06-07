Out-of-state volunteers make needed improvements to Anselmo's Victoria Springs

A Year to Volunteer was created by Phil and Shar Roos, who started volunteering in February 2020. Phil retired from a 36-year career in the Navy, and Shar felt unfulfilled working in the insurance and finance industries. The couple enjoyed doing humanitarian projects and left Arizona with the goal of spending 365 days volunteering in all 50 states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, A Year to Volunteer has completed more than 190 days of work in Florida, Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, Indiana, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Montana, Wyoming and, now, Nebraska.

“The whole purpose of what we’re trying to do is kind of create a bit of a movement,” Shar said. “We want everyone in the world to give one year of their life to volunteering — it doesn’t have to be all at once. If everybody did that, the world would be such a better place and all of our communities would be in such better shape.”

Phil and Shar get the list of tasks in advance, and market for the skills needed to complete them. They ask for people with plumbing, electric and construction skills, and end up with volunteers from all different ages and backgrounds.

For the Victoria Springs project, there are 28 out-of-state volunteers.