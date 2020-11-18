'Our goal is not to criminalize public health': Kearney Police Chief asks for voluntary compliance with new mask mandate

KEARNEY — Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh is asking for voluntary compliance from citizens and businesses with the city of Kearney’s new mask mandate.

“Our goal is not to criminalize public health,” Waugh said.

The ordinance requires people age 5 and older to wear masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus and ease the volume of COVID-19 cases filling Kearney’s hospitals. Executives of CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center urged the City Council last week to enact a mask ordinance and encourage other measures to protect the public.

On Tuesday, the Kearney City Council unanimously approved the ordinance, which goes into effect Monday and lasts through Feb. 23, 2021.

Waugh said warnings first will be issued to people not in compliance with the ordinance. Citations could be issued after that. Violators face a $25 fine for the first offense.