Otto C. Olsen on UNK campus to be demolished next year

KEARNEY — After 64 years of being hosting students the Otto C. Olsen building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is nearly empty and nearing demolition.
This summer UNK’s facilities staff moved Otto Olsen’s occupants — industrial technology and computer science departments — to the newly built Discovery Hall. The child development center, located in Otto Olsen for 33 years, moved to a $7.8 million 19,900-square-foot facility in October.
The center was renamed the LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center more than doubling in size from Otto Olsen.
Otto Olsen will be razed sometime in 2021.
“But there are a lot of things that go into it, and some of that may be delayed,” UNK Assistant Director of Facilities Michael Cremers said.
It’s unclear what the empty lot will be once Otto Olsen is leveled. Initially, the area will be converted into green space until other plans are developed. Parking around the Otto Olsen site will be maintained.
Built in 1955 for $770,000, the building was first named the Vocation Arts Building on the Nebraska State Teachers College campus, according to Philip S. Holmgren’s Kearney State College 1905-1980: A History of the First 75 Years. The Otto Olsen building was home to the college’s home economics, business and industrial arts departments, and included a large food laboratory, a textile room, a blueprint room, vocational shops, a preschool lab for the child development program, and a small auditorium.
Otto Olsen, a native of Lilley, Michigan, was a graduate of the Nebraska State Normal School, joining the staff in 1919. He was a pioneer in the field of driver education. Under his leadership Kearney State College was one of the first in the nation to offer instruction to those who would go on to teach driver education.
Olsen was chairman of the vocational arts division from 1939 until his retirement in 1957. He also had served as chairman of the industrial arts department before the academic reorganization of the college in 1939.
In 1961, the building was renamed the Otto C. Olsen building.
In May 1987, the Wilma A. Larsen Child Development Laboratory, located in Otto Olsen. The Larry Ludden Technology Center, also in Otto Olsen, was dedicated in April 1989.
By 2009, Otto Olsen housed the family studies and interior design department, the industrial technology department, the computer science and information systems department, information technology services, and the child development center.
