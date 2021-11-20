Ornaments from St. Francis can be purchased now until Dec. 1

The CHI Health St. Francis Tree of Love will be on display throughout the Christmas season in the hospital’s main lobby.

Adorned with ornaments in honor or memory of loved ones, the tree is an annual tradition sponsored by the hospital’s Foundation.

This year’s ornaments, shaped like a dove, may be personalized with a message to memorialize a loved one. They also can honor a new baby, celebrate a couple’s first Christmas or mark a special anniversary.

Ornaments cost $20 each and proceeds help further the healing ministry of St. Francis.

The public is invited to a ceremony blessing the Tree of Love ornaments at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in the hospital lobby. Masking and social distancing will be observed.

“Christmas is a time for reflection, counting our blessings and honoring those who have left a mark on our lives. We are genuinely humbled to share in the memories honored by our Tree of Love. Support of this annual tradition is greatly appreciated. Our donors’ generosity helps further our mission to make the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve,” Melissa Griffith, director, St. Francis Foundation, says in a news release.