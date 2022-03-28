Orleans Volunteer Fire Department in need of new truck

ORLEANS — Orleans Fire Chief Matt Massey was in the midst of fighting a 200-acre grass fire near Stamford earlier this month when he got a call that one of the department’s trucks was on fire.

“I was probably 500 to 600 yards away from them, and I couldn’t see them because the smoke was so heavy,” Massey explained.

Volunteer firefighters had been stationed around a home in order to split the fire so it didn’t take the structure, Massey said. When the 1976 GMC firetruck caught fire, the volunteers tried to grab as much equipment off of it as they could and sprayed it to stop the flames. Another truck assisted them with a load of water, but it couldn’t quench the blaze.

“I told them for their safety to get out of there, and we will worry about it later,” Massey said.

It took about a hour for the truck to stop burning. The firefighters were able to prevent fire from spreading to any structures, but the truck was a total loss. Massey believes a fuel line may have broke in the back of the truck.

“When the fire was close to them, it ignited it. Any little ember can start that fuel fire,” said Massey.

The truck was 46 years old, but OVFD used it almost any time they were called to a fire. Massey estimated that a new rural firetruck would cost the department about $225,000 so they are looking for used vehicles that they can rebuild to fit their needs. They have contacted the Forestry Service in hopes of purchasing a used truck from that department.

“The truck that we want is not available at this time. What they did, they sold us a grass rig, a smaller unit,” Massey said. “We will build something to replace this truck that has burned. At least we have something to help us right now.”

The Heritage Bank in Orleans set up an account for anyone who would like to donate to the Orleans Fire Department to help them with the costs of purchasing and rebuilding a newer truck. The department already has received generous donations from community members, and Massey is hopeful they will find a replacement soon to aid them in what has been a busy year.

“We are back in fire season, and we are going to be running fire season until June if we don’t get any moisture,” Massey said.