Orleans still hosting Applefest this weekend, with precautions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In order to safely hold the event during a pandemic, organizers have made changes to ensure the safety of attendants.

There will be only one building with vendors; the rest will be outdoors. Vendors will be spaced out for safer shopping. There will be hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the event, and attendants are encouraged to wear masks. Shopping hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. so people have opportunity to come at different times during the day.

There will be a parade at 10 a.m. and attendants will have food options, including burgers, brats and sloppy joes served by the Orleans Volunteer Fire Department or walking tacos made by the youths at the Catholic church. There also will be food trucks and snack options like cotton candy, ice cream, caramel apples, kettle corn and fresh lemonade.

Extra precautions have been taken in order to safely serve food to patrons. The kitchen in the ag center still will be in use, but the line will form outside in order to provide for social distancing.