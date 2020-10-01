Orleans still hosting Applefest this weekend, with precautions

ORLEANS — Orleans’ Applefest organizers are hoping to give attendants a taste of fall and a sense of normalcy during this weekend’s annual event.
After many discussions, researching and collaborating with Two Rivers Public Health District, the Orleans Chamber of Commerce decided to move forward with the annual Applefest.
“We decided to safely make this event available to people. We have had low numbers (of COVID-19) here in Harlan County compared to the rest of Two Rivers,” said Emily White, vice president of the Orleans Chamber of Commerce.
The Applefest tradition began 36 years ago when Betty Streff first started the event in Orleans. Streff had a store in Orleans called Apple Kay’s that sold crafts and embroidery items. She invited other vendors downtown to take part in Applefest. The Chamber of Commerce eventually took it over, adding kids’ games, a parade and more activities, said White.
“In 2017 and 2018, it kind of had died down. People get tired of being in charge of things. They were down to like 17 to 18 vendors. Last year, we took it over. I worked tirelessly to contact vendors,” she added.
More than 95 vendors took part in last year’s Applefest with thousands of people attending.
“This year was kind of frustrating with COVID because it put a damper on it,” White said.
In order to safely hold the event during a pandemic, organizers have made changes to ensure the safety of attendants.
There will be only one building with vendors; the rest will be outdoors. Vendors will be spaced out for safer shopping. There will be hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the event, and attendants are encouraged to wear masks. Shopping hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. so people have opportunity to come at different times during the day.
There will be a parade at 10 a.m. and attendants will have food options, including burgers, brats and sloppy joes served by the Orleans Volunteer Fire Department or walking tacos made by the youths at the Catholic church. There also will be food trucks and snack options like cotton candy, ice cream, caramel apples, kettle corn and fresh lemonade.
Extra precautions have been taken in order to safely serve food to patrons. The kitchen in the ag center still will be in use, but the line will form outside in order to provide for social distancing.
The Harlan County Museum, vintage shops and the Historic Orleans Hotel will be open during the event. After shopping hours wrap up, a free outdoor movie will be shown downtown for people to enjoy. There were some aspects of Applefest that had to be removed this year in order to help keep people safe such as the kids’ games and the petting zoo. One aspect that will remain the same this year is the opportunity to get pumpkins, apples and apple cider.
White hopes this year’s Applefest will be a shot in the arm for small businesses and the local economy.
“Small businesses and vendors we used in the past are struggling right now. This is a way to help them with their sales,” she said. “Our little town is struggling. This is a way to help the town.”
