Orleans fire truck a total loss in grass fire that burned 200 acres near Stamford

STAMFORD — An Orleans fire truck and about 200 acres burned Wednesday in a grass fire near Stamford.

The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department was called at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday to a grass fire along D Road. The fire went around one house before jumping the road and came within 200 yards of a second house, said Stamford Fire Chief Mike Shaw. Neither structure caught fire or had noticeable damage, Shaw said.

Orleans, Beaver City, Oxford, Holbrook, Holdrege and Alma provided mutual aid, and a local aerial applicator assisted at the scene. Area farmers aided the firefighters by discing the field.

During the fire, Orleans Volunteer Fire Department’s 1976 GMC pumper tanker’s fuel line caught fire and spread to a fuel tank.

“That caused more issues because we pretty much had a second fire on top of our fire,” Shaw said. “It got so hot so fast. The guys had to abandon it because they had a grass fire all around them.”

The departments were able to get the blaze under control in four and a half hours. Area farmers were continuing to monitor the fire for flareups.

On Thursday, a grass fire near Road 462 and 775 in southeast Custer County burnt about 10 acres, said Ansley Fire Chief Travis Harrop. The fire was contained to a field and primarily burned cornstalks and bean stubble. A farmer was able to disc through the fields to prevent it from spreading, said Harrop.

Grass fires have kept area departments busy this month, and Shaw urges the public to be cautious.

“Please, just stay away. Having extra people on scene that we have to worry about causes us issues,” Shaw said.