'Orient Express' rolling on to Kearney Community Theatre stage
'Orient Express' rolling on to Kearney Community Theatre stage

  • Updated
KEARNEY — The exotic Orient Express is about to go off the rails. With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, it’s the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot.

Kearney Community Theatre invites murder mystery fans to wax their mustache and hold onto their passport.

Adapted from Agatha Christie’s masterpiece, two-time Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig and KCT actors will take their audience on a suspenseful, thrilling ride aboard the legendary Orient Express.

Kearney Community Theatre presents “Murder on the Orient Express,” directed by Judy Rozema, Thursdays through Sundays, March 4-14. Please note the date changes from the season brochure.

Tickets are $16-$20.

Christie (1890-1976) was an English writer most known for her numerous detective novels. In 1930, Christie rode the Orient Express to Istanbul and was inspired to write “Murder on the Orient Express.” Ludwig is an American playwright and director from Pennsylvania. He adapted the novel into a stage play by special request, which premiered March 14, 2017. Four years later, it has made its way to the KCT stage.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is sponsored by Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO. The show is suitable for mature audiences. Please be advised there are strobes and flashing lights, sudden loud noises and theatrical violence during the performance.

Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to be worn during the entirety of the performance.

For more information, please visit KCT’s Facebook page.

