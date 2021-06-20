Optional three-week session will precede UNK’s spring semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will once again offer a three-week session in January 2022, giving students additional opportunities to earn credit hours and pursue experiential learning activities during the extended winter break.

Approved in April by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, the modified academic calendar pushes the start of UNK’s spring semester back bScheduled to run Jan. 3-21, 2022, the optional three-week session allows students to choose from a variety of on-campus and online courses offered across UNK’s three academic colleges. y two weeks, creating flexibility for students who want to expedite their path to graduation or lessen their course load in future terms.

These courses, ranging from one to three credit hours, count toward the spring 2022 semester.

The three-week session also provides time for experiential learning activities, such as internships or research opportunities.

UNK introduced the three-week session in January 2021 as part of its COVID-19 mitigation plan. Nearly 600 students enrolled in classes during the initial offering, generating close to 1,500 credit hours.

That success led to the decision to bring it back next year.