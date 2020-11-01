Operation Christmas Child has drop-off sites from Alma to Minden

KEARNEY — Drop-off locations have been set up for Operation Christmas Child, sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization. Due to COVID-19, the public can drop off shoeboxes Nov. 16-23 at curbside locations.
The public is invited to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children. The program serves 11 million children in more than 160 Third World countries.
Boxes can be dropped off at the following churches:
Alma: Peace Lutheran Church, 1113 W. Fourth St.
Kearney: First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave.
Holdrege: First Presbyterian Church, 1103 Sheridan St.
Lexington: Lexington Berean Bible Church, 210 Seventh St.
Loup City: Grace Bible Church, 1148 K St.
Minden: Minden eFree Church, 1310 First St.
People also may fill boxes remotely at: www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.
For more details, drop-off hours and more, email occinfo@samaritan.org or visit www.samaritanspurse/occ.
