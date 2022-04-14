Open house Friday for Kearney Public Library's 10th anniversary building project

KEARNEY — It doesn’t feel like a decade since Kearney Public Library finished it’s expansion and renovation project.

“The library is twice as big as it once was,” said reference librarian Sarah Haack. “We built all of our upstairs meeting rooms at that time. Previously we had one room for library programs and the public to use. Our administrative assistant said we broke a record last month by hosting 99 meetings in March.”

That’s just for the use by the public. Add to that total the programs hosted by the library.

“That’s one big thing that the exapnsion allowed us to do,” Haack said. “Obviously the main floor is a lot bigger so we’ve been able to house many more materials for patrons to check out.”

The basement of the library contains an expanded computer lab and a maker space.

“None of that would have been possible without the project 10 years ago,” she noted.

To honor the 10th anniversary of the building project, Kearney Public Library will celebrate from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday with displays of historic photographs, drawings for prizes, a scavenger hunt and a table filled with give-away items. Admission to the celebration is free.

To anticipate future needs, librarians talk with each other and members of the community.

“We watch trends to see what’s going on in the larger libraries,” Haack said. “We watch to see what works out and what doesn’t, and then kind of pick and choose what we think will work for our community. The maker spaces have been around for a while but we’ve just been watching and seeing what we think will work for our area.”

Kearney Public Library started with a 3D printer, Cricut machine and several other simple machines. The staff later added an AccuQuilt, Glowforge and a large format printer.

For books and other printed materials, the library staff watches for items with low circulation numbers.

“There’s space for new items,” Haack said. “We’ll replace items that are damaged or not usable anymore. That happens because the items are well loved. There’s always space for more.”

The recent pandemic changed the habits of some patrons. Haack noticed an increase in the use of digital resources, something that doesn’t take up shelf space.

“People got forced into trying that out during COVID,” she said. “The shutdown has boosted that use, too.”

The library closed due to the pandemic in March 2020, just as the staff began planning summer programs.

“At that point we had to do some quick turnarounds,” Haack said. “How could we get people their materials? We started offering a curbside service and allowing holds on books. We tried to come up with some take-and-make craft projects or move the programs onto Zoom so patrons could access them. They became popular — and they still are. People wanted those programs.”

The online Zoom videos allowed patrons to access the information at anytime, not just during the in-person time slot allotted at the library.

“We got some new people involved in the library that way and we’d like to keep them,” Haack said. “I encourage people to come in on Friday, take a self-guided tour and look around. It’s a great time to update your library account or open an account. We did go fine-free in January so we’re not charging late fees any longer. That’s a pretty big deal. We’re excited about this. So this is a good time to come back in and visit us.”