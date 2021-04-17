Open concept of Quintana's new house keeps family of five connected

The time at her place meant plenty of delicious cooking, but the trade-off was having all five of the Quintana family members sharing a single room.

Eddie said the close quarters were worth it because of his mother’s hospitality, and it kept the Quintanas out of the way as construction on their new home unfolded.

Eddie said he and Kirstina had planned to buy a home, but the purchase fell through. After talking with Gene McElhinny, they decided a new build was the way to go.

The couple said timing became a bit ticklish because of the coronavirus surge.

“Note to self,” said Kirstina, “Never build a new home during a pandemic.”

They said construction was going well, but the delivery of light fixtures was late. Gene McElhinny advised Kirstina and Eddie to go shopping again, and they selected new fixtures and canceled their previous order.

Acquiring different fixtures was a temporary challenge, but the couple is happy with the result. They also are relieved that McElhinny completed their home before the pandemic-induced spike in lumber prices.

“The happiest day was when Gene told us we could move in,” Kirstina said.