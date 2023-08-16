KEARNEY — The four children of Tracy and Mike Kelliher have enough ribbons from the Buffalo County Fair to paper the walls of their farmhouse southwest of town.

How many they’ll bring home from the Nebraska State Fair in two weeks is anybody’s guess.

In Buffalo County, the four won a combined 87 ribbons for cats, dogs, chickens, a calf, a sheep, and static projects in art, sewing and horticulture.

Savannah, 14, a sophomore at Kearney High School, won 26 ribbons. Seamus, 13, an eighth grader at Horizon Middle School, took home 20. Holly, 10, a sixth-grader at Horizon, won 19 ribbons. Her twin brother Liam won 22.

Their efforts were versatile as well as prize-winning.

Savannah’s top prizes included reserve champion for dog agility and the grand championship in the independent division of senior poultry showmanship.

Seamus entered his miniature Hereford calf, cats, one pig and “lots of chickens.” He also entered five acrylic paintings.

He was the reserve champion for a composter he built out of an old IBC container despite the fact that he had a broken arm. He had a little help from his dad.

Seamus also refinished a scratched-up bench of his mother’s and entered that, too.

His least favorite project? Showing a miniature Hereford calf. ”They are a lot of work,” he said. “In the morning, you have to take them inside. You have to groom them, brush them, wash and blow and trim them sometimes. One time I got kicked,” he said.

“Chickens are a lot easier. You just wash their feet and make them clean. That’s easy. You just have to hold them and turn them during judging,” he said.

That’s what he did when he showed Scrappy Joe, a 7-year-old Mottled Cochin bantam rooster who seldom leaves his side.

Seamus also showed his 14-year-old Persian cat, Asian. The name, meaning “lion,” comes from the C.S. Lewis novel “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Liam, 10, won a grand champion ribbon in cat showmanship with his cat Kitty Buzz. Like all contestants, he had to hold her and tell the judges everything about her, including the origin of her breed.

“They had cats on ships when the early settlers came over to keep rodents away from precious cargo, like food,” he said.

Holly’s 19 ribbons included prizes for vegetables, marigolds and art projects. She showed her dog Tansy at the 4-H dog show, the fair’s lead-off event.

“On the agility course she’s pretty good. I want her to think we’re playing,” Holly said. The children set up an agility course in the yard to give their dogs Tansy and Dilly plenty of practice.

Sherbert

Liam also showed Sherbert, the family’s beloved sheep, at the fair.

When the Kellihers first got Sherbert, Liam put up a tent in the barn so he could sleep nearby. Now, they’re best friends. Sherbert follows Liam and his siblings around. “If I put him in a cage and walk away, he’ll start to cry,” Liam said.

The family didn’t intend to keep him. He was destined to become lamb chops — or at least that was the plan when Mike drove him to the butcher a few years ago. But when Sherbert was literally within minutes of departure from his earthly life, Mike had second thoughts and rescued him.

When he called Traci and the kids to tell them he was bringing Sherbert home, they were overjoyed. Sherbert follows the kids around, and he’s curious about visitors.

“He tries to come in the house,” Liam said.

Practice makes perfect

When preparing for the fair, the kids did their own research, wrote their own speeches and practiced them every day for their mother.

They weren’t allowed to use a script when they told the judges all about their animals. Liam lost to Holly for the top prize by a single point because he forgot a few points when speaking to the judges about a chicken. “I knew it. I just forgot to say it,” he sighed.

Savannah said, “You have to write the speech, study it, get up and present it and try to remember half the stuff you wrote down. It’s rewarding when you do it well.”

Veteran competitors

The Kelliher children began entering projects at the fair when they were seven. This year, along with their animals, each had at least four static entries, such as artwork, posters, fruits and vegetables and more.

Last year’s entries included two first aid kits, one for small animals and one for large animals. “That’s something we can use on the farm,” Tracy said.

This year, Liam’s poster about the teeth of cats and dogs won the top prize in its category, so it will move on to the state fair. Studying teeth in cats and dogs is one way to determine their age, he learned. After the state fair, the poster will be donated to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, where Tracy, an emergency veterinarian, sometimes does relief work.

Both she and Mike are 4-H veterans, so it’s little wonder that their children are following their footsteps.

The children also help Tracy plant the family’s expansive flower and vegetable garden every spring. Mike is a farmer who has land here and near Red Cloud.

The Kelliher kids are thrilled with their awards, but they’re always seeking to improve. “It’s fun to see how much they grow and learn as they work on their projects,” Tracy said.

They now look forward to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Aug. 26-Sept. 4. Tracy believes Savannah has a good chance of winning with her chicken because of her Buffalo County prize.

“Buffalo County is amazing in chickens. This county has produced a national champion showman,” she said. “Competition here is very tough. Having that caliber of kids here makes everyone better.”