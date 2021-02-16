Only four new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Monday

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just four new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including two in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.

TestNebraska testing sites were closed here and in Lexington Monday due to the below-zero temperatures.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,966 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 113 deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had one COVID-19 patient. No figures were available by press time at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported seven positive cases — five students and two employees — as of Tuesday morning, with three of those cases confirmed in the past week, Six cases have been medically cleared or declared inactive in that time period.