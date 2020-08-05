KEARNEY — Just five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Three new cases were in Buffalo County. One was in Dawson County and one was in Phelps County.
DHHS figures show total case numbers since March 20 at 1,410 in Two Rivers:
- Buffalo — 360
- Dawson — 950
- Franklin — 9
- Gosper — 19
- Harlan — 1
- Kearney — 34
- Phelps — 37
Statewide, there were 222 new cases Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 27,178 cases since March 20. DHHS said 332 Nebraskans have died. Of those, 11 have died in the Two Rivers region.
DHHS asks all Nebraskans to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others when possible, and avoid crowds. Wash your hands often.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645.