Ongoing projects improve UNK electrical grid, sidewalks

The hike-bike trail east of the College of Education building will be removed and replaced when trenching is complete. At least two of the three pedestrian routes across the canal will remain open during this portion of the project. Maintaining access to Payne Bridge between the College of Education and Health and Sports Center is a priority. Access to and parking along 15th Avenue will be impacted at times.

Phase 2, scheduled for mid-November through December, starts south of the College of Education and continues west before ending between the West Center entrances from Highway 30. The contractor will work with UNK to ensure 19th Avenue and the Lot 27 entrance from Highway 30 aren’t closed at the same time.

Phase 3 extends west and north, ending northwest of West Center. The contractor will bore under Highway 30 to connect the feeder to University Village. This phase is expected to last from early January until April.

Some Phase 2 and Phase 3 work may start earlier to reduce the amount of construction during winter months. Fencing will be installed as needed and removed when a section is complete.

The site will be restored with a 12-feet-wide concrete path, including pedestrian lighting, extending from southeast of the College of Education to the Health Science Education Complex. Landscaping will be completed in the spring.