Ongoing Journey: Pleasanton woman fights to keep off weight after losing 120 pounds

“It used to be I wouldn’t have any cake at a birthday, but I’ve added a few things in and given myself some leeway. We still have normal life celebrations,” she said.

Exercise: stops and starts

When her diet began, Tolles exercised for an hour every evening at a nearby fitness center. Randy was so supportive of her efforts that he joined her there and lost 60 pounds. He also bought her a waterproof Garmin Vivosmart HR to track her steps as she worked out.

Now, with gyms closed by COVID, she admits her exercise routine has been a bit neglected, but she and Randy purchased a treadmill a few weeks ago and she plans to use it regularly. She does Pilates every morning, but that is not a vigorous aerobic exercise, she said.

“Before COVID I’d be really good with exercise, then slacked off. Last year was really bad, and I wasn’t able to get back on track. I guess I relaxed a little more and wasn’t rigid about it,” she said.

She also had some health issues that forced her to take it easy for long periods. She has a bone spur on her heel that, when inflamed, makes it painful for her to walk.