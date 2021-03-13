One year later: Every aspect of society effected by COVID-19 in past year

One benefit: thanks to the internet, the scientific information was available to all.

“From the early days, it wasn’t just highly infective cases we were seeing; it was the kind of spread. We didn’t know how to deal with this with patients struggling and dying and the strain on the health system,” he said.

But he said the fact that vaccine shots were going into arms within 10 months was “astonishing,” much faster than initial predictions of 12-18 months. “That has never happened before,” he said.

“But this virus is very smart and able to stay one step ahead of us. It doesn’t behave the way we expect viruses to behave. We may not be near the end, but we have reached a very important point with vaccines,” he said.

He’s puzzled at how COVID-19 has ravaged the United States.

“We’ve lost roughly 1,400 people per million in the U.S., but in India, it’s just 120 per million, and in Nigeria, it’s 10 in a million. Why? Is it climate? Is our virus different? Masking regulations? Lockdown? We don’t really know,” he said.

“But it makes me think that after all my training, I need to go back to school. We should not should be half a million dead in U.S. and less than 300 dead in Ghana.”