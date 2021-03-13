One year later: Every aspect of society effected by COVID-19 in past year

KEARNEY - COVID-19 has been like driving in the dark without the headlights on.”
That’s how Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers Public Health Department’s health director, describes life in the year since the mysterious virus arrived in south-central Nebraska.
Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said last spring that it would take 18 months for the virus to be brought under control. That prediction raised eyebrows, but Menon appears to be right on target.
COVID-19 has changed the world. It changed Kearney, too, beginning in March 2020.
Area schools were closed to in-person classes. Churches could not hold in-person Easter services. No more than 10 people were permitted at weddings and funerals from April 1 to late spring.
Senior care facilities and hospitals locked their doors to outsiders. Hospital staff members worked to exhaustion. People who died from COVID-19 left this world without loved ones by their side.
Retail stores closed. So did thousands of offices, forcing employees to work from home.
Kearney volunteer firefighters held virtual monthly meetings and training. As they fought fires and rescued accident victims, firefighters wore masks and tried to social distance as much as possible.
Many hearings in Buffalo County and District courts were held via Zoom or teleconference. Some cases were continued through the pandemic.
The Buffalo County Fair was reduced drastically, swimming pools were closed and athletic fields were quiet. Fourth of July picnics were few. The Kearney Family YMCA closed. Grocery stores offered pick-up and delivery services and set aside special hours for those older than 65 to shop because they were especially vulnerable.
The first COVID death, of a Buffalo County man, was recorded March 30. To date, 116 people in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department have died of COVID-19.
But through it all, Buffalo County rose to the challenge. People donated money, delivered groceries and food to those who could not get out. They held parades at hospitals, applauded medical workers, drew signs on sidewalks and much, much more.
Hope is blooming.
Vaccinations first were administered in December, but it could be summer before everyone older than 16 is vaccinated. Vaccines for children and teens are still in clinical trials.
Here’s how the year of COVID played out in the eyes of some of this community’s civic and medical leaders.
Kent Edwards, superintendent, Kearney Public Schools
“In my 40 years in education, I’d never experienced anything like this, “ Edwards said. Especially in how abruptly and how quickly COVID-19 spread and shut down schools last March 13.
“Like most other schools, we weren’t equipped to do that in a robust fashion,” he said. He also didn’t expect the schools to be closed for the remainder of the school year, or for the loss of activities, traditional testing and more. Summer school and other summer programs were shelved, too.
“We’ve never encountered anything like this,” he said. A leadership team worked all summer to created a blueprint for reopening of schools “if we would be allowed to, but there was no blueprint, no template for that. It was exhausting.”
But schools did reopen in the fall, and although COVID rose and fell, schools stayed open. Masks were required, and data showed that the schools were able to sidestep the massive number of cases that battered the community.
Every educator now has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and Edwards has hope.
“Had anyone predicted what we’d encounter and the possibility being successful, I don’t think they’d have given us high odds,” he said.
Judi Sickler, president and CEO, Kearney Area Community Foundation
“As we watched the headlines, we thought COVID-19 would stay on the coasts. When we realized it was coming in to central Nebraska, it was almost shocking. It was almost like we were frozen,” she said.
KACF was “still reeling” from the floods of 2019. It had learned, “in a weird way,” to react to emergencies, but “we were shocked that we were affected. Everyone was affected. There was no way to get away from it.”
The KACF board “didn’t know if we had the capacity to take on more work because we had to do normal business and run our families and from home,” but it did.
It created a Pay It Sideways fund to assist residents who had health issues or suddenly found themselves unemployed. It got help from other nonprofits, too.
“This was before federal dollars came in to help nonprofits. Nonprofits were scared about how they’d keep their own lights on, but this is typical of central Nebraska. They didn’t make that their first concern. Instead, they asked, ‘How can we help people in need?’”
When KACF raised a record-breaking amount in its annual Give Where You Live campaign in December, “That blew our socks off. People gave like no other time in our history,” Sickler said.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director, Two Rivers Public Health Department
“This has changed our lives,” Eschliman said. Both professionally and personally.
When the pandemic hit, Two Rivers, then located in Holdrege, still was dealing with lingering health conditions after 2019 floods. On March 20, it began keeping official records of coronavirus cases in each of its seven counties.
Initially, Two Rivers handled five or 10 cases a day, but as cases exploded at a meatpacking plant in Lexington, it faced 100 or 120 cases a day. Eschliman’s small staff worked 100 hours a week for four consecutive weeks.
“I said, ‘Never again. We’ve got to get more resources,’” he said. In April, Two Rivers moved to a bigger office at 516 W. 11th St. in Kearney, but just 10 months later its staff of 10 has ballooned to 40 and has outgrown the space.
Testing was beefed up. Two Rivers hired Aravind Menon, epidemiologist, who tracked the spread of the virus. Two Rivers worked hard at contact tracing and championed masks as a way to thwart the spread.
Another benefit: seasonal flu practically disappeared this winter due to face masks and frequent handwashing.
“I’ve seen the area grow stronger from what we went through together,” Eschliman said.
“We’re prepared for the next pandemic because there will be a next pandemic,” he said. “We are now cognizant about how strong partnerships are and how we rely on one another in the things we do every day.”
Dick Cochran, founder/president, Hot Meals USA
Cochran expected to feed people “for a couple of weeks” after COVID-19 closed down businesses and restaurants and drove vulnerable populations inside, so with approval from Two Rivers and just $270 in the Hot Meals bank account, he fed 200 people outside the Kearney Jubilee Center on March 21.
Twelve weeks later, he was still at it, serving more than 1,200 meals per day in the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot with a boatload of volunteers. By late spring, he’d served meals in Lexington, too. One day he served 3,000 meals in Kearney and 2,000 in Lexington. He had to get a second trailer and equipment to keep up.
Hot Meals also served dinners on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day when COVID prevented the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens and the First United Methodist Church from serving their traditional meals.
“The whole idea of ‘disaster’ changed in March,” Cochran said. “I’ve learned a lot. I learned what equipment we will need going forward and how to set up a delivery system.”
Hot Meals served 19,000 people after the 2019 flood. In 2020, it fed 756,000 families, and volunteers put in between 30,000 and 50,000 hours. “Word has gotten out. Someone in Los Angeles sent me a $2,900 check,” he said.
Dr. David Cantral, pulmonologist, Platte Valley Medical Center
In his 30 years in medicine, Cantral has never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic. In his lifetime, he hasn’t seen anything as life-changing since the Apollo moon mission.
“When COVID hit both coasts, I had sleepless nights. I had many sleepless nights in a row in March and early April. Everyone in the medical community had a sense of dread,” he said.
But once COVID arrived, that dread dissolved.
“We faced significant challenges, but we began to see effects of our protective measures,” he said. The medical community learned how to deal with COVID more effectively.
Cases diminished, then spiked, then plummeted again, but he’s buoyed by the vaccine. Cantral participated in a vaccine trial in late summer.
He’s still puzzled by COVID, especially some patients’ persistent, lingering symptoms, including vascular problems, gastrointestinal problems, neurological effects and more. He foresees an entire new body of medicine focusing solely on COVID-19.
He also learned a lot about human nature. He saw “incredible selfishness” from some people and “incredible selflessness and courage” from others. “It will take time for me to personally digest what it all means,” he said.
Kearney Police Department
As COVID-19 spread through Buffalo County, sheriff’s deputies and Kearney Police Department officers couldn’t stop working, but much changed. They put on masks and gloves. The Law Enforcement Center had reduced hours, restricted public access and suspended the ride-along program.
Gun permits were available only online. Online reporting was encouraged through the Police to Citizen website (p2c.kearneygov.org)
In-house meetings went virtual, and fewer people shared workspaces in the police department. Out-of-town travel and in-house training was suspended or held online. Every cruiser was sanitized after each shift, and after someone was taken to jail.
But it has paid off. “Several practices done during COVID-19 are still being done today,” Young said.
Aravind Menon, epidemiologist, Two Rivers Public Health Department
COVID-19 is different from any other global pandemic, Menon said, including HIV, SARS and MERS. In fact, it’s worse than any Hollywood science fiction thriller.
“Those were more localized, with fewer than 10,000 cases around the world. COVID is in the tens of million, and the transmission is far different,” said Menon, who sees the world through scientific eyes. “And how it changed the world we live in is so astonishing.”
One benefit: thanks to the internet, the scientific information was available to all.
“From the early days, it wasn’t just highly infective cases we were seeing; it was the kind of spread. We didn’t know how to deal with this with patients struggling and dying and the strain on the health system,” he said.
But he said the fact that vaccine shots were going into arms within 10 months was “astonishing,” much faster than initial predictions of 12-18 months. “That has never happened before,” he said.
“But this virus is very smart and able to stay one step ahead of us. It doesn’t behave the way we expect viruses to behave. We may not be near the end, but we have reached a very important point with vaccines,” he said.
He’s puzzled at how COVID-19 has ravaged the United States.
“We’ve lost roughly 1,400 people per million in the U.S., but in India, it’s just 120 per million, and in Nigeria, it’s 10 in a million. Why? Is it climate? Is our virus different? Masking regulations? Lockdown? We don’t really know,” he said.
“But it makes me think that after all my training, I need to go back to school. We should not should be half a million dead in U.S. and less than 300 dead in Ghana.”