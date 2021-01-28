One victim pulled from house fire in south Kearney Thursday

UPDATE:

According to emergency radio traffic, firefighters have pulled one person out of the house. The victim has been transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The fire is believed to be in the attic above the front porch of the house, radio traffic indicated.

Firefighters have asked for the state Fire Marshal to investigate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire was under control at 11:24 a.m. The victim's condition is unknown.

Check back for updates.

_______________________________________________________

KEARNEY - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in south Kearney.

At 10:05 a.m. firefighters were called to a house in the 1200 block of Fourth Aveneue for a porch fire. Initial reports were that the porch of the house was fully involved.

Check back for more updates.