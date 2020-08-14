BERTRAND — One vehicle was totaled in a two-car accident Thursday near Bertrand.
Lori Kuck, 64, of Smithfield was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain westbound on Highway 23 when she attempted to pass Trista Newcomb, 48, of Bertrand, who was making a left turn from Highway 23 to Road 437, according to Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken. Kuck hit the left side of Newcomb’s 2006 Toyota Highlander.
The Gosper County Sheriff and Bertrand Rescue Unit responded to the accident. Ocken reported that Newcomb was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, and PMHC currently has no patients listed under her name. Neither woman had life-threatening injuries.
Newcomb’s Highlander was totaled, and Kuck’s Terrain had $5,500 in damages, according to the report.