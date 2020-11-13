One-vehicle rollover Friday on Cottonmill Avenue sends three to hospital

KEARNEY - Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on Cottonmill Road north of Kearney Friday.
At 1:33 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to an area south of 85th Street on Cottonmill Avenue for a car on its top. According to police radio traffic three people were involved in the crash, and were transported to a Kearney hospital.
Check back for further updates.
