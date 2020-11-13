 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One-vehicle rollover Friday on Cottonmill Avenue sends three to hospital
breaking top story

One-vehicle rollover Friday on Cottonmill Avenue sends three to hospital

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on Cottonmill Road north of Kearney Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 1:33 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to an area south of 85th Street on Cottonmill Avenue for a car on its top. According to police radio traffic three people were involved in the crash, and were transported to a Kearney hospital.

Check back for further updates.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News