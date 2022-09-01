One to prison, one convicted in 2021 Kearney shooting

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sent to prison for an August 2021 shooting in east Kearney, and a second man involved in the incident is awaiting his fate.

Trevon Weindorff, 23, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to two to five years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault in the August 2021 shooting. Judge John Marsh gave him 218 days credit for time already served.

Tyler Divan, 23, of Kearney has been convicted in district court of attempted distribution of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault, all felonies, in the shooting. He remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail and will be sentenced in September.

Wednesday, the Hub incorrectly reported that Brandon Jacobs, 39, of Kearney was sentenced in connection to the shooting. That was an error by the Hub. Jacobs was not involved in the shooting.

On Aug. 18, 2021, Kearney Police responded to a report of shots fired at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates. Among the vehicles that witnesses described leaving the scene were a black sedan and a red sedan.

As police were en route to the call, officers saw a maroon car in a parking lot with a Kearney man inside. Police contacted the man and saw bullet holes in the driver’s side and damage on the passenger side of the car. The car was registered to Tyler Divan, according to records.

Moments after the shooting, a vehicle in the area was involved in a collision, and police found paint transfer on the vehicle. Records say Divan hit a parked vehicle while leaving the scene.

Weindorff received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, based on reports, and he was transported to a Kearney hospital and was later transferred to another medical facility.

Divan’s car was towed to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. KPD obtained a search warrant and reported finding 28 grams, or one ounce, of suspected meth and a digital scale in a backpack inside the car. A loaded .45-caliber handgun also was found in the trunk.

Numerous rounds of ammunition for a handgun, rifle and shotgun were also located inside the car, records indicate.