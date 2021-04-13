One-third of Two Rivers district vaccinated for COVID-19

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department said 33.1 percent of its roughly 77,000 residents over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some 57,006 vaccines have been given, with 4,023 people receiving one shot, and 25,156 people fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, Kearney County leads the seven counties with 39% of its eligible residents vaccinated. Other counties are Franklin County, 37.9%; Gosper County, 34.4%; Phelps County, 34%; Harlan County, 33.3%; Buffalo County, 32.3% and Dawson County, 32.1%.

Two Rivers did not release information about new cases Tuesday morning.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had three.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 331 new cases of COVID Tuesday morning, bringing the statewide number to 214,682 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020, while 804,741 people have tested negative. There have been 2,226 deaths statewide, including five reported Monday.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations have stabilized, with 165 patients as of Tuesday morning, three fewer than Monday.