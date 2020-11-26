One-third fewer COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district; still 66 new cases

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which is one-third fewer than the 100 new cases reported Tuesday.
It is also fewer than the 93 new cases Monday, 76 on Sunday, 116 Saturday and 190 of last Thursday, Nov. 19.
Wednesday’s figures include 36 new cases in Buffalo County, 21 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, two in Kearney County, and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.
As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 41 COVID patients, up two from Wednesday. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 14, including three on ventilators. That is five fewer than the previous day.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 6,768 cases of COVID. Of those, 3,713 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 3,055 cases cannot be determined, Two Rivers said. Total cases for each county are:
Buffalo: 3,496
Dawson: 1,921
Phelps: 538
Kearney: 417
Franklin: 163
Harlan: 130
Gosper: 103
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 120,076 total cases Wednesday evening, including 2,394 new cases. There are 930 people hospitalized across the state, six fewer than Wednesday. The death toll is now 978, with 28 new deaths Wednesday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
