One-third fewer COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district; still 66 new cases

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which is one-third fewer than the 100 new cases reported Tuesday.

It is also fewer than the 93 new cases Monday, 76 on Sunday, 116 Saturday and 190 of last Thursday, Nov. 19.

Wednesday’s figures include 36 new cases in Buffalo County, 21 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, two in Kearney County, and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 41 COVID patients, up two from Wednesday. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 14, including three on ventilators. That is five fewer than the previous day.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 6,768 cases of COVID. Of those, 3,713 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 3,055 cases cannot be determined, Two Rivers said. Total cases for each county are:

Buffalo: 3,496

Dawson: 1,921

Phelps: 538

Kearney: 417

Franklin: 163

Harlan: 130

Gosper: 103